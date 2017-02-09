WASHINGTON – An unforeseen secondary effect of President Trump’s “America First” policy toward international trade could upend the United States' leading position in global finance, according to a research note published Thursday.

Federal Financial Analytics, a financial research and consulting firm, said that while Trump has generally directed his protectionist rhetoric toward foreign manufacturing competitors with the aim of boosting U.S. industrial capacity, he may unwittingly be inviting an era of balkanization in the global financial system that could have far-reaching implications for domestic financial firms.