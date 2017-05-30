More banks are joining an effort to reduce the number people who lack sufficient banking services.
Four institutions — Dart Bank in Mason, Mich., F.N.B. Corp. in Pittsburgh, KeyCorp in Cleveland and First Commonwealth Financial in Indiana, Pa. — have joined Bank On, a certification program that outlines criteria that bank accounts must include to be considered safe for consumers.
