WASHINGTON — Two-thirds of U.S. nonprofit organizations with operations in foreign countries have been affected by banks’ de-risking practices, according to a report released Tuesday.
In a survey of 305 nonprofits, the Charity and Security Network found that most of these organizations had faced payments transfer delays, requests for unusual additional information and fee increases, among other obstacles.
