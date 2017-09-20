WASHINGTON — Speculation about the possible political future of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray may be complicating efforts to pass a Senate regulatory relief bill for financial institutions.

Though there has been widespread speculation that Cordray will leave shortly to run for governor of Ohio, the CFPB chief has declined to discuss his future plans. But lawmakers may feel differently about some elements in the regulatory relief bill depending on whether Cordray is remaining in office until his term expires in July.