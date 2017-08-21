Canadian credit unions are cheering a decision by the federal regulator there to review a proposal that would have restricted them from using such terms as “bank,” “banker” and “banking” in their communications and marketing materials under the auspices of the Bank Act.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions recently published a notice saying it is “suspending the compliance expectation set out” in an advisory published on June 30 and will revisit the matter, pending a review by the Department of Finance. At such time, OSFI added, it will communicate its revised expectations for compliance with the advisory as “appropriate and necessary.”