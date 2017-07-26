Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group has agreed to buy a majority stake in Virginia Community Bank in Louisa in a rare instance of a nondepository mortgage company buying a bank, rather than the reverse.

Many large banks are exiting or decreasing their mortgage involvement, so to see a nondepository lender and servicer acquire a bank is noteworthy. When mortgage companies are involved in acquisitions with community banks or other small and midsize institutions, it's more common for the depository to be the acquirer.