Associated Banc-Corp in Green Bay, Wis., has agreed to buy Whitnell & Co., a wealth management firm in Oak Brook, Ill.
The $29.7 billion-asset Associated said in a press release Friday that Whitnell, which has $1 billion in assets under management, will supplement the bank's financial planning services tied to taxes, charitable contributions and estates.
