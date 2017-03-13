WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta has named Raphael Bostic, a former Obama appointee and professor of public policy, as its new president, concluding a monthslong search to replace retired president Dennis Lockhart and marking the first African-American to head a regional Fed Bank.

Bostic, 50, was most recently the chair of the Department of Governance, Management and the Policy Process at the University of Southern California’s school of public policy. He also served as assistant secretary for policy development and research at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development from 2009 through 2012 and served as an economist at the Federal Reserve Board from 1995 through 2001.