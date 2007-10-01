AMSTERDAM — ABN Amro Holding NV said Monday in a press release that it has completed the sale of LaSalle to Bank of America after gaining the necessary regulatory approvals and fulfilling other customary closing conditions.
As previously announced, Bank of America is paying ABN Amro $21 billion in cash for LaSalle, the Dutch bank that is at the heart of a takeover battle itself said.
