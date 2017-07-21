Bank of America kept 90% of its second-quarter mortgage production in portfolio, an unusually large amount compared with the typical practices of other commercial banks.
"The banking sector over time has held ... mortgage whole loans within a very narrow band of between 15% and 20%," Fannie Mae Chief Economist Doug Duncan said. Banks “almost never go below 15%, and they almost never go above 20%."
