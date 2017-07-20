Anne Finucane, a top executive at Bank of America, is under consideration for the chief executive job at the ride-sharing service Uber, according to a media report.

Finucane, vice chairman at B of A and one of American Banker’s Most Powerful Women in Banking, directs company interactions with U.S. and global organizations such as the White House and the World Economic Forum. She also oversees the bank’s environmental, social and governance efforts and is the chair of the Bank of America Charitable Foundation.