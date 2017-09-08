Print Email Reprints Share

BancFirst in Oklahoma City has agreed to buy two banks in its home state.

The $7 billion-asset company said in a press release Thursday that it will buy First Wagoner, the parent of First Bank & Trust, and First Chandler, the holding company for First Bank of Chandler. The deals are expected to close in January.

