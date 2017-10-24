Bangor Bancorp in Maine has agreed to buy First Colebrook Bancorp in Colebrook, N.H.

The $3.7 billion-asset Bangor said in a press release Tuesday that it will pay $45 million in cash for the $262.4 million-asset parent of Granite Bank. The deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter, prices First Colebrook at 185% of its tangible book value.