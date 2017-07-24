Bank of Hawaii in Honolulu reported a slight increase in its second-quarter earnings as a decline in noninterest income was offset by increased lending.
Net income at the $16.6 billion-asset company climbed 1% from a year earlier to $44.7 million. Bank of Hawaii’s earnings per share of $1.05 came in 2 cents above consensus analysts' estimates compiled by FactSet Research Systems.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In