Bankers who had hoped a lawsuit challenging revised field-of-membership rules would force a pause in credit union expansion may be disappointed.
The American Bankers Association filed a lawsuit in December in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in hopes of blocking policies it believes remove most restrictions on credit union membership.
