WASHINGTON — The Federal Housing Finance Agency is facing criticism from bankers and credit unions over its planned pilot program to allow Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to securitize manufactured housing loans.
Several industry groups are urging the agency to scrap or delay the program, arguing that the government-sponsored enterprises should have a better understanding of the so-called chattel loan market, where the loan is not titled as real estate, before entering it.
