WASHINGTON — Banks are stepping up their efforts to win a key exception to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's "Qualified Mortgage" rule.

In a private meeting with President Trump on Thursday, community bankers told the president they would like all mortgages held in portfolio to be considered as QM, according to participants.

