While bankers are winning over low- and middle-income groups, they still have to rebuild their image with affluent customers.

For the first time since the financial crisis, more people who earn $30,000 to $75,000 a year view banks favorably compared with those who do not, based on an early-August survey from Gallup that polled more than 1,000 people. Those who earn even less also have a positive view of banks, continuing a trend that began in 2014.