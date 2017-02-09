WASHINGTON – A group of banks filed a class action lawsuit Thursday against the Federal Reserve over a congressionally mandated rule reducing their dividend payments and diverting the funds to the highway trust fund.
The suit, filed by the American Bankers Association and Washington Federal – a Fed member bank with assets of $14.8 billion – was widely telegraphed last year when the ABA filed its comments to the Federal Reserve concerning its proposal to cut the dividend.
