Federal regulators issued a proposal Tuesday that would increase the threshold at which commercial real estate transactions require an appraisal, a move that could give some lenders sizable relief.

“Bankers in rural parts of the country [have] expressed significant concerns with delays in completing real estate transactions due to a scarcity of appraisers in those areas,” Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Chairman Martin Gruenberg said at a board meeting to discuss the plan on Tuesday. “I think it is fair to say that this proposal will be responsive to those concerns, raising the commercial real estate threshold from $250,000 to $400,000 as proposed, and thus increasing the overall percentage of commercial real estate transactions exempt from needing appraisals from 17% to 28%.”