The National Credit Union Administration is proposing changes to its appeals process that could make bankers green with envy.

The NCUA is looking to streamline procedures for appealing decisions involving critical issues such as loan-loss reserves, Camels ratings, chartering, fields of membership, conversions and mergers. In a big departure from current practice, the proposal would let aggrieved credit unions plead cases directly to the agency’s governing board in an on-the-record, face-to-face hearing.