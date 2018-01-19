BankFirst Capital in Columbus, Miss., has raised $16.4 million.

The $960 million-asset company said in a press release Friday that it completed a private placement to raise the capital. BankFirst did not disclose the names of the investors involved.

“We are extremely pleased with the results of our offering and are encouraged by the support demonstrated by our employees, shareholders and new investors in our local markets through their participation in the offering,” Moak Griffin, BankFirst’s president and CEO, said in the release.

“We believe we have significant opportunities in the future to deploy the capital raised in this offering and to continue to expand our balance sheet, leverage our existing infrastructure and enhance profitability for the benefit of our shareholders,” Griffin added.

Hunton & Williams provided BankFirst with legal advice.

