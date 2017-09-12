Print Email Reprints Share

Banking experience used to look good on a politician’s resume.

A career in the banking industry showed that a candidate was comfortable with numbers and making difficult financial decisions. Since the financial crisis, however, such experience has often been associated with the negative aspects of the last recession.

