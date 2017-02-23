Print Email Reprints Share

The American Bankers Association wants the names of more members on election ballots.

The group is forming a candidate school to groom more bankers to run for political office, including state legislatures. The two-day program, to be held in Washington, will debut in September.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial