Banking super PAC moves closer to announcing Senate endorsements

WASHINGTON — Friends of Traditional Banking is focusing on four Republican incumbent senators as it moves closer to endorsing congressional candidates in the November elections.

The super PAC that aims to support lawmakers siding with the industry on key legislative issues has narrowed its list of potential endorsements to Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Cory Gardner, R-Colo., Martha McSally, R-Ariz., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C. The group said it will ultimately issue two endorsements.

All four of the Republican senators are currently considered at risk in the upcoming elections. The Senate races in Colorado, North Carolina and Iowa are considered “toss-ups” by Cook Political Report, while the Senate race in Arizona was labeled as leaning toward the Democratic candidate.

In a press release, the super PAC said it is not endorsing any Democratic candidates, because “not a single Democratic U.S. Senator was in a race listed as ‘Toss Up’ by the political handicappers.”

Sens. Doug Jones, D-Ala., and Gary Peters, D-Mich., are considered the most vulnerable Democratic senators up for reelection. Cook Political Report has labeled the Alabama Senate race as leaning toward the Republican candidate, and the Michigan Senate race as leaning toward the Democrat.