WASHINGTON — Banks boosted underwriting standards for commercial real estate loans during the second quarter, while keeping standards level for commercial and industrial loans, according to a report issued Monday by the Federal Reserve Board.
The central bank's quarterly Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey also found that demand decreased for both types of loans, short of optimistic forecasts made earlier this year.
