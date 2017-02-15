WASHINGTON — Banks are woefully unprepared to face potential cybersecurity threats stemming from third-party technology providers, according to a report issued Wednesday by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s independent watchdog.
The FDIC's Office of Inspector General found that financial institutions failed to include important cybersecurity provisions in their contracts with the third-party firms.
