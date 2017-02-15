Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON — Banks are woefully unprepared to face potential cybersecurity threats stemming from third-party technology providers, according to a report issued Wednesday by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s independent watchdog.

The FDIC's Office of Inspector General found that financial institutions failed to include important cybersecurity provisions in their contracts with the third-party firms.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial