WASHINGTON – House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling will likely reintroduce a Dodd-Frank overhaul bill by the end of the month.
The Financial Choice Act has been the House GOP's flagship financial reform bill and passed out of committee in the last Congress, but Hensarling has said he would introduce a 2.0 version this year.
Limited Time Offer
Save $400 off your subscription. Offer ends April 30, 2017.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In