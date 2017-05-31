With the second quarter two-thirds complete, bank executives are in a hurry-up-and-wait mode.
They need economic growth to accelerate, and many indicators suggest that it is poised to happen. But the timing is unclear, especially with prospects dimming for fire starters like regulatory reform and tax cuts.
