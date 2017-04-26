The financial crisis changed the habits of many credit-hungry U.S. consumers, but as households gradually re-embrace higher levels of debt, the nation’s biggest credit card companies are starting to feel the pinch.

During the first quarter, all six big issuers reported an increase in chargeoffs in their credit card portfolios as compared with the same period a year earlier. Those six firms — American Express, Bank of America, Capital One Financial, Citigroup, Discover Financial Services and JPMorgan Chase — account for approximately 60% of total market share in the general-purpose card industry.