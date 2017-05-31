Print Email Reprints Share

Bank of America will record a $300 million charge in the second quarter to cover the elimination of three data centers, and it will also book $125 million in severance costs tied to broader cost-cutting efforts, Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan said Wednesday.

The Charlotte, N.C., company will sell or close the three data centers, Moynihan said at the Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Strategic Decisions Conference. B of A disclosed its plans for those data centers during an April 18 conference call but had not announced the size of the charge until Wednesday.

Heads-up
B of A warned investors early about unusually large severance costs and tech-related cuts that will occur in the current quarter.

Since the call in April, B of A has accelerated the timetable for closing the data centers “to reduce future operating costs,” Jerry Dubrowski, a company spokesman, said after Moynihan's talk. The company did not share its new deadline.

B of A has been gradually reducing its overall budget for information-technology infrastructure, such as networks, servers and storage, and has increased its use of software-defined infrastructure to save money.

Separately, B of A will record the $125 million of severance costs as it continues to reduce headcount throughout the company, Moynihan said. The severance costs are not related to the data-center closings and are primarily tied to the termination of higher-salaried managers.

B of A typically absorbs severance costs, but the company is disclosing the costs for the second quarter because they are higher than normal, Dubrowski said.

Andy Peters

Andy Peters

Andy Peters writes about regional banks, consumer finance and debt collections for American Banker.
More from this Author