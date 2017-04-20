Print Email Reprints Share

BB&T in Winston-Salem, N.C., reported lower quarterly earnings that reflected a decision to extinguish debt and ongoing costs tied to a regulatory order.

The $221 billion-asset company said in a press release Thursday that its first-quarter profit fell 28% from a year earlier to $378 million.

