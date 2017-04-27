BBVA Compass reaped the benefits of rising interest rates, the energy sector’s recovery and cost cuts as its profits more than tripled from a year earlier in the first quarter.
Net income jumped to $121 million, compared with $39 million in last year’s first quarter. Total revenue climbed 5% year over year to $796 million at the Houston company, a unit of the Spanish bank BBVA.
Limited Time Offer
Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In