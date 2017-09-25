Grand Mountain Bank in Granby, Colo., finally has the Troubled Asset Relief Program off its back.

The $102 million-asset bank said in a press release last week that it raised $7.1 million by issuing stock and debt. As part of the recapitalization, underwritten by FIG Partners, Grand Mountain retired all of the $3.9 million in Tarp debt that had been on its books for more than eight years.