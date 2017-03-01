WASHINGTON — Big banks have a simple message to regulators seeking to create new cybersecurity standards: We're way ahead of you.
A broad range of industry players are panning an October proposal by bank regulators that would impose new cybersecurity requirements on systemically important financial institutions, arguing they will only slow down industry efforts to keep systems secure.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In