WASHINGTON — A bipartisan duo of lawmakers is set Tuesday to introduce a bill designed to increase homeownership opportunities for “credit invisible” consumers.
Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Mark Warner, D-Va., are co-sponsoring the measure, which would require the regulator of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to direct the government-sponsored enterprises to accept new credit scoring models.
