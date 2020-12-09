BNP Paribas USA appoints Claudine Gallagher as new HR head

Claudine Gallagher will become head of human resources for BNP Paribas USA, effective Jan. 1.

In her new role at BNP Paribas, Claudine Gallagher will, among other things, oversee equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives and leadership training at all levels.

It is Gallagher’s second new role in less than a year. In March, she added the title of chief conduct and control officer for BNP Paribas USA and its corporate and institutional banking unit in the Americas. Concurrently she had continued as the head of securities services through Sept. 1, when Dennis Bon succeeded her in that role.

She will repeat the double-duty this time around too, taking on the human resources role while retaining her position as chief conduct and control officer until a successor is named in mid-2021.

In her new role, Gallagher, who is based in New York, will report to the chief executive for CIB Americas, José Placido, and functionally to its head of human resources, Laure Morsy.

Gallagher will continue to be a member of the CIB Americas executive committee and will join the global CIB HR regional forum.

She has spent a total of 14 years at BNP Paribas. She first worked for the company in France from 1995 to 2001, then rejoined in the United States in 2012, after a decade with J.P. Morgan. She has been listed among American Banker’s Most Powerful Women in Finance for five consecutive years, starting in 2016.

