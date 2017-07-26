BOK Financial Corp. in Tulsa, Okla., posted double-digit gains in its net income in the second quarter as it kept expenses flat and benefited from higher short-term interest rates.
Net income for the $32.4 billion-asset company totaled $88.1 million in the second quarter, representing a year-over-year increase of 33.9%. Its earnings per share of $1.35 came in a nickel above the consensus of analysts’ estimates as compiled by FactSet Research Systems.
