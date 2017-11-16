Bridge Bancorp in Bridgehampton, N.Y., has changed its bank’s name ahead of a charter change.

The $4.3 billion-asset company, which recently received approval to switch to a state charter, plans to rebrand its Bridgehampton National Bank as BNB Bank. The bank has filed an application with the Federal Reserve to stay in the Federal Reserve System; approval is expected by the end of this year.

Bridge also said in a press release Wednesday that it will record a fourth-quarter charge of up to $6.6. million as part of a plan to close six New York branches. The move should increase the company’s 2018 pretax income by at least $3.3 million.

The cuts represent about 14% of the company’s overall branch network.