Brookline Bancorp in Boston, Mass., has agreed to buy First Commons Bank in Newton Center, Mass.
The $6.6 billion-asset Brookline said in a press release Thursday that it will pay $56 million in cash and stock for the $324 million-asset First Commons. The deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter, prices First Commons at 149% of its tangible book value.
