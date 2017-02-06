WASHINGTON – Banks anticipate the demand for commercial and industrial lending will improve moderately in 2017, while they may have to tighten standards for certain commercial real estate and consumer loans, according to a survey released Monday by the Federal Reserve.

In the published results of the Fed’s quarterly Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey , lenders said they expected overall demand and delinquency rates to be fundamentally unchanged in 2017, barring any unforeseen economic changes. Demand and performance is also likely to remain unchanged, according to the survey.