Cadence Bancorp in Houston is planning to raise as much as $181 million through an initial public offering.

The $9.5 billion-asset Cadence, formed in 2009 to buy struggling banks in the wake of the financial crisis, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to sell at least 7.5 million shares of common stock at $19 to $21 each. The offering could approach 8.7 million shares if there is additional demand.