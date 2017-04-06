Renaud Laplanche left San Francisco-based Lending Club under a cloud of suspicion. Now the pioneering CEO is back in the game with the launch of a new online lending venture that will compete head-to-head with the firm he co-founded 11 years ago.

Upgrade Inc. began offering personal loans on Thursday. The company plans to add credit monitoring and credit education features that will be aimed at differentiating Upgrade from a broad swath of competitors.