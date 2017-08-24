Big banks north of the border are on a campaign to woo affluent U.S. customers, bulking up on wealth management assets amid economic worries at home.
During quarterly earnings calls this week, two Canadian banking giants — Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce — outlined plans to expand their U.S. wealth divisions and turn up the heat on their stateside peers.
