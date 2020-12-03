Capital One loses its CFO, announces a new one

Capital One Financial named a new chief financial officer after the executive who has held the job since 2016 was hired by a health-insurance startup.

Andrew Young, a 45-year-old executive who has been at Capital One for nearly 25 years, will become CFO on March 1, the McLean, Va., company said Thursday in a regulatory filing.

Young has been chief financial officer of one of the company’s bank subsidiaries since July 2018. He has also been serving for more than two years as the credit card giant’s business line chief financial officer.

R. Scott Blackley, who joined Capital One in 2011, notified the $421.9 billion-asset firm last week of his plans to leave. Blackley will become chief financial officer of the technology-focused health insurance company Oscar on March 16, the New York-based firm announced Thursday.

