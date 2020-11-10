Capital One promotes Lia Dean to head of retail banking

Capital One has promoted Lia Dean, an executive in its credit card group, to fill the role of retail bank president that was vacated this month when Kleber Santos announced his plans to take a new job at Wells Fargo.

Dean, who joined the bank in 2014, will report directly to Capital One Chairman and CEO Richard Fairbank. A former partner at McKinsey & Co., Dean will be responsible for revenue, customer satisfaction and all operations. She will also oversee more than 350 branch locations, more than 40 Capital One cafes, more than 40,000 in-network ATMs as well as out-of-network ATMs and all of the bank’s retail bank call centers including about 1,000 call center employees across Capital One’s footprint.

Lia Dean, who joined Capital One in 2014, has been promoted twice in the past six months.

Her new job took effect Nov. 6, just six months after she was promoted to head of the bank’s “upmarket” card business, which includes the Capital One Venture, Saver and Quicksilver card brands. Before that she was head of bank retail and marketing, where she led consumer marketing for Capital One’s bank as well as strategy, network management, customer experience and day-to-day operations for all U.S. retail locations.

In past years, she has overseen the development, launch and expansion of Capital One’s cafes to dozens of markets across the country.

Dean’s promotion comes at a time when the McLean, Va.-based Capital One is closing traditional branches in different markets. In February, it filed plans with regulators to close 37 branches as it continues to trim what had been a network of more than 1,000 branches following its 2009 acquisition of Chevy Chase Bank in Bethesda, Md.

The bank has said the closures are in response to customers’ growing preference to bank digitally.

According to a bank spokesman, Dean will continue to maintain some aspects of her prior role as head of upmarket cards, including oversight of the unit’s customer experience, while the remaining responsibilities will be led by other card executives.

She is also the executive sponsor for empowHER, Capital One’s women’s business resource group.

