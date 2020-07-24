CapStar agrees to end long-running litigation against investor

CapStar Financial said it had settled with a large investor to resolve a 2017 court case over his alleged bid to buy the Nashville, Tenn., bank.

The $2 billion-asset banking company had sued Gaylon Lawrence and Lawrence Group, a firm he owns, in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee claiming that he was pursuing an illegal takeover.

The suit said Lawrence had made a “series of false” statements in regulatory filings at the time, and had failed to register as a bank holding company before building a position in CapStar exceeding 10%. The company sought to force Lawrence to sell those shares.

Under the terms of the settlement, CapStar's management and board of directors agreed to regularly scheduled meetings with Lawrence, and he agreed to an investment limit not to exceed 9.9% of CapStar’s outstanding common stock for 21 months. Lawrence also agreed that, on major actions requiring a shareholder vote, he would vote consistent with the board’s recommendation.

“We look forward to engaging with Gaylon and building a productive and mutually beneficial relationship,” said Timothy Schools, CapStar president and CEO. “CapStar’s board appreciates Gaylon’s substantial investment and support as we work to maximize our potential.”

Lawrence said he is "supportive of CapStar’s strategic direction, board and leadership team.”

“We appreciate our constructive dialogue with CapStar and the progress we have made together,” Lawrence said. “We initiated an investment in CapStar due to the attractiveness of Nashville’s $64 billion deposit market and the bank’s outstanding prospects."

In the 2017 lawsuit, CapStar also said Lawrence misled other investors when he stated in Securities and Exchange Commission filings that he was buying shares for “investment purposes.” The investor spent nearly $21 million from June 12 to Oct. 16, 2017, on CapStar stock, according to his SEC filings at the time.

The lawsuit contended that Lawrence aimed to launch an unsolicited bid to buy the bank before its August 2016 initial public offering.

Lawrence disputed the allegations and has continued as a prominent investor.