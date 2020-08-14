CB Financial hires outsider as next CEO

CB Financial Services in Washington, Pa., has selected its next CEO.

The $1.4 billion-asset company said in a press release Friday that John Montgomery will also become its president on Aug. 31.

Montgomery, who will join the company’s board, will succeed Barron McCune Jr., who has filled the roles on an interim basis since January, when Patrick O’Brien resigned. McCune had been CB Financial’s CEO from 2005 to 2018.

At the time of O’Brien’s departure, the company said his resignation had nothing to do with any disagreements. O’Brien had been CEO of First Federal Savings Bank in Pennsylvania, which CB bought in 2014.

Montgomery previously served as chief credit officer at the $6 billion-asset First Bank in St. Louis. Before that he held various executive posts at Susquehanna Bank from 2005 until 2014, when the company was sold to BB&T, including a stint as president of Susquehanna’s Pennsylvania division.

Montgomery “brings a broad and varied background in banking with him and we look forward to his leadership,” Mark Fox, CB Financial’s chairman, said in the release.

CB Financial’s bank is “an integral part of the communities we serve,” Montgomery said. “I look forward to continuing that legacy, deepening those ties and growing the bank.”