Print Email Reprints Share

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ordered JPMorgan Chase on Wednesday to pay a $4.6 million fine for failing to provide accurate information to consumers and reporting agencies when denying checking account applications.

The agency said Chase did not have adequate policies in place when reporting information to specialty credit reporting agencies that collect negative information about consumer accounts, in violation of the Fair Credit Reporting Act.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial