The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ordered JPMorgan Chase on Wednesday to pay a $4.6 million fine for failing to provide accurate information to consumers and reporting agencies when denying checking account applications.
The agency said Chase did not have adequate policies in place when reporting information to specialty credit reporting agencies that collect negative information about consumer accounts, in violation of the Fair Credit Reporting Act.
