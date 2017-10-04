The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Wednesday that it would give mortgage servicers more time to send early intervention notices to distressed borrowers who have asked not to be contacted about the collection of their debts.
The CFPB issued an interim final rule to give servicers a longer, 10-day window to provide modified early intervention notices to borrowers facing foreclosure.
